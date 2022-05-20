Three-year sentence for Nawaikula

Nikolau Nawaikula.

Former Member of Parliament Nikolau Nawaikula will spend two years behind bars as part of a three-year sentence handed down by the Suva High Court moments ago.

The last year of the sentence is suspended for five years.

He must also serve at least one year and six months in a Corrections facility before parole can be considered.

The Social Democratic Liberal Party member was on 3rd May convicted of knowingly providing false information about his permanent residence to the parliament secretariat.

Nawaikula lied about his residence being in Buca village, Vanua Levu, and obtained more than $20,000 between August 2019 and April 2020 while claiming parliamentary allowances.

