Three to take plea for manslaughter

Three men who allegedly assaulted a Nausori bus driver resulting in his death will take their plea next week.

Mikaele Lawaniyale, Josateki Rokodakunivosa and Isikeli Lagibalavu appeared in the High court this morning.

One of the defense lawyers had requested for the three to be jointly charged while two others want the charged to remain as it is.

The state today objected to this.

The three are now charged with one count of manslaughter each.

It is alleged that the three unlawfully assaulted bus driver Subhash Chand in Nausori on the 3rd of last month.

The matter has been adjourned to next Tuesday.