Three to be charged with murder for bus driver’s death

The case of three men who allegedly assaulted a Nausori bus driver resulting in his death two weeks ago was called again at the Suva High court today.

The state today indicated that they will be filing a nolle prosequi on the charge of an act with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in order to proceed with the murder charges.

Mikaele Lawaniyale, Josateki Rokodakunivosa and Isikeli Lagibalavu were initially charged with act with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and were remanded by the Nausori Magistrates court.

Article continues after advertisement

However, the bus driver passed away at the hospital a week later and police then classified the case as murder.

The alleged incident occurred on the 3rd of October at the Nausori Bus stand.

The three will be produced in the Suva High court tomorrow and will be re-arrested for murder charges to be laid.