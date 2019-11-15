Home

Three to appear in court for alleged murder of bus driver

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
October 19, 2020 6:01 am

Three men will be appearing at the Nausori Magistrates Court today charged with the alleged murder of a bus driver earlier this month.

Police say the men were initially charged with act with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm and were discharged by the Suva High Court and taken into Police custody following the death of the victim.

The case was reclassified as murder and the three have been charged with one count of murder each.

