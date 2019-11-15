Three to appear in court for alleged aggravated robbery

Three men in their 20s will be produced at the Nasinu Magistrates Court today for their alleged involvement in an aggravated robbery case.

The case was successfully investigated with help from members of the public on Sunday.

One of the accused who is charged with aggravated robbery is alleged to have forcefully opened the door of a car belonging to a 31-year-old Manager after he had pulled over to the side of Ratu Dovi Road to check on his daughter who was crying.

Article continues after advertisement

The accused allegedly opened the door and ran away with a bag containing cash and other assorted items towards the Nadera Public Rental Board housing complex.

Bystanders who witnessed this alleged incident pursued the accused and managed to apprehend him and handed him over to Police.

The other two accused were arrested afterwards and were charged with one count of robbery each, also for their alleged involvement, as the victim’s bag was recovered without its contents which included money.

The Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho has commended the efforts of all those who had assisted in the arrest of the accused persons.