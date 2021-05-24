Home

Three to appear in court for alleged aggravated burglary

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
September 26, 2021 9:13 am

Three men will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court today charged for their involvement in two cases of alleged aggravated burglary.

The three aged 34, 35 and 49 years have been jointly charged with one count each of aggravated burglary.

It is alleged that they stole items from two fishing vessels in Suva last week.

The three allegedly board the two vessels that were berthed at the Millers Wharf at Walu Bay and stole assorted items and frozen fish worth $7,000.

It is alleged the incident happened on the 20th of this month.

They were allegedly seen leaving the scene in a fiberglass boat which was later found by WaterPol officers abandoned at the Lami foreshore.

