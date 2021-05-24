Three to appear in court for alleged aggravated burglary

Three men will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court today charged for their involvement in two cases of alleged aggravated burglary.

The three aged 34, 35 and 49 years have been jointly charged with one count each of aggravated burglary.

It is alleged that they stole items from two fishing vessels in Suva last week.

Article continues after advertisement

The three allegedly board the two vessels that were berthed at the Millers Wharf at Walu Bay and stole assorted items and frozen fish worth $7,000.

It is alleged the incident happened on the 20th of this month.

They were allegedly seen leaving the scene in a fiberglass boat which was later found by WaterPol officers abandoned at the Lami foreshore.