Three suspended police constables to enter plea in alleged brutality case

The three suspended police constables charged for their alleged involvement in police brutality in Navua last year will take their plea next month.

Benedito Bolabiu, Laisenia Naiwau and Lasaro Turagadrau appeared in the Suva High Court yesterday.

The three are charged with assault causing actual bodily harm.

It is alleged that on 5th November last year they assaulted Manasa Rayasidamu thereby occasioning actual bodily harm.

Bolabiu is also charged with act intended to cause grievous harm and conspiracy to defeat justice and interference with witness.

It is alleged that he unlawfully wounded Rayasidamu by striking his leg with a concrete block and by pouring hot water on his back.

It is also alleged that he attempted to pervert the cause of justice by telling a person to lie to the police when questioned about the case relating to Rayasidamu.

Laisenia Naiwau and Lasaro Turagadrau are charged with aiding and aiding and abetting act intended to cause grievous harm.

It is alleged that they aided and abetted Bolabiu in committing the offense.

The three were to take their plea yesterday however the prosecution highlighted that there will be new trial counsel and needs time to go through the first and the third count with the defense.

The defense informed the court that they have also written to the DPP in relation to the charge.

The matter has been adjourned to March 20th for plea.