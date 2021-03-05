Three sentenced for aggravated robbery

Three men have been sentenced for aggravated robbery by the Suva High Court.

Robert Sautu and Noanavu Vakatawanavanua have been sentenced to four years imprisonment while Epeli Ratabacaca faces 2 years imprisonment with an 18 month suspended sentence.

It is alleged that Sautu and Ratabcaca together with a third suspect broke into a shop in Samabula, Suva and robbed three employees on 7th May 2019.

While Vakatawanavanua aided and abetted by providing the getaway vehicle after the incident.

It was heard in court that a bench warrant has been issued for the fourth accused Suliano Rokosuka who was not present.

The matter has been adjourned to the 19th of this month.