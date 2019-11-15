Three remanded in Nausori bus driver’s death

Three men who allegedly assaulted a Nausori bus driver resulting in his death appeared in the Nausori Magistrates court today.

Mikaele Lawaniyale, Josateki Rokodakunivosa and Isikeli Lagibalavu were initially charged with act with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

However, they are now facing a charge of murder.

The alleged incident occurred on October 3rd at the Nausori Bus stand and the victim passed away at the hospital a week later.

The state had filed a nolle prosequi on the act with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm so the three could be charged for murder.

They were rearrested outside of the Suva High court last week to be investigated for alleged murder.

The three were produced in the Nausori Magistrates court today and have been further remanded in custody.

The case has been transferred to the Suva High court.

The matter has been adjourned to October 30th.