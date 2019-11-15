Home

Three men to front court for aggravated robbery

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
August 27, 2020 2:41 pm

A juvenile and two men will be produced at the Labasa Magistrates Court tomorrow for their alleged involvement in an aggravated robbery case in Dagau, Seaqaqa on Tuesday night.

Police Spokesperson, Ana Naisoro confirms the accused persons aged 17, 18 and 29 years have all been charged with one count of aggravated robbery, burglary and failure to comply with orders each as they had allegedly committed the offence during curfew hours.

Police investigators have also managed to recover more than $8,000 allegedly stolen from the victims.

