Three men to appear in court for drug offences

Three men will be produced in court for two separate cases of drug offences in Nadi and Lautoka.

The first case involves a 48-year-old driver residing at Viseisei Road.

He was allegedly found with several bullets of dried leaves tested positive as marijuana and clear plastics containing white crystal tested positive for methamphetamine.

Article continues after advertisement

The accused has been charged with one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs and will be produced at the Lautoka Magistrates Court.

In Nadi, two men aged 44 and 58-years were arrested after they were allegedly found with white substances tested positive for methamphetamine.

The two have both been charged with unlawful possession of illicit drugs and will be produced at the Nadi Magistrates Court today.