Court

Three men to appear in court for drug charges

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
December 24, 2020 8:15 am
Three men who are alleged to have been found with dried leaves believed to be marijuana will be produced in court today.

The three are charged with one count each of unlawful possession of illicit drugs and will be produced at the Suva Magistrate Court.

It alleged that they were in possession of marijuana wrapped in an aluminum foil inside a plastic and a bag on an inter-island vessel.

