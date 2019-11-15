Three further remanded over alleged murder of bus driver

The state today asked for further time to file their information and disclosures in relation to three men alleged to have murdered Nausori bus driver.

Mikaele Lawaniyale, Josateki Rokodakunivosa and Isikeli Lagibalavu are each charged with one count of murder.

The three appeared in the Suva High court this morning.

The state counsel informed the court that they received the post mortem report this morning and asked for seven days to go through the report and finalize information and disclosures.

It is alleged that the three assaulted a bus driver at the Nausori Bus Stand on the 3rd of October.

The bus driver died in hospital a week after the alleged incident.

The three were initially charged with act with intent to cause grievous bodily harm but following the death of the driver new charges were laid.

Josateki Rokodakunivosa and Isikeli Lagibalavu have also applied for bail.

The three have been further remanded in custody.

The matter has been adjourned to next Friday for bail hearing.