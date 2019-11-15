Three front court for alleged assault on Nausori bus driver

Three men who allegedly assaulted a Nausori bus driver to death two weeks ago appeared in the Suva High court today.

Mikaele Lawaniyale, Josateki Rokodakunivosa and Isikeli Lagibalavu were initially charged with act with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

However, Police yesterday confirmed that the case is now being classified as murder.

The alleged incident occurred on the 3rd of October at the Nausori Bus stand.

DPP Lawyer, Yogesh Prasad today informed the court that the driver died due to the injuries sustained during the attack.

Prasad also told the court that the three are currently in remand at the Suva Corrections center but Police want to take them into their custody for further investigation.

He also sought 21 days to file information on the charge of the murder.

The three were granted bail by the High court so that they could be taken into Police custody.

The trio were rearrested by the Nausori Police Officers.

The matter has been adjourned to 27th of October.