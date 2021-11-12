Three facing corruption related charges bailed

A stop departure has been issued against three people who are charged with seven counts of corrupt transactions.

Ba Provincial Holding Company Limited former Chief Executive Isimeli Bose, former Manager Works & Projects Rakesh Prasad and Former Manager Building Repair & Maintenance of Fiji National University Mohammed Lateef Imam have been jointly charged by the Fiji Independent Commission of Corruption.

The three were produced at the Anti-Corruption Court yesterday.

The Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption has jointly charged Bose, Prasad, and Mohammed Lateef with seven counts of corrupt transactions with agents.

Bose and Prasad are charged with two counts each of corrupt transactions with agents as well.

It is alleged that between October 2018 and April 2019 the two offered an advantage of $20,000 and $30,000 to Mohammed Lateef on account of him showing or forbearing to show favor to Ba Provincial Holding Company Limited, in relation to Fiji National University’s affairs or business.

Mohammed Lateef is charged with three counts of corrupt transactions with agents.

It is alleged that he accepted the advantage of $20,000 and $30,000 from Bose and Prasad.

For the third count, it is alleged that on or about 05th November 2018 with intent to deceive Fiji National University, used the Declaration of Confidentiality and Conflict of Interest Form for the FNU Project No. 062/18, and declared that there was no conflict of interest with the bidders, namely Ba Provincial Holding Company Limited, and which to his knowledge is intended to have misled the Fiji National University.

The three were released on $1,000 bail.

Bose and Prasad were ordered not to re-offend while on bail and to report to the FICAC Lautoka Office once a month commencing from 13th December.

Mohammed Lateef was ordered not to change his residential address without leave of Court, surrender his passport, and report to the Nakasi Police Station on 13th December 2021 and every month thereafter between 6 am to 6 pm.

The matter has been adjourned to January 10th for the second phase disclosures to be served.