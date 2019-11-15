Court
Three charged with manslaughter granted bail
November 20, 2020 10:36 am
Three men who allegedly assaulted a Nausori bus driver resulting in his death were granted bail by the Suva High court.
Mikaele Lawaniyale, Josateki Rokodakunivosa and Isikeli Lagibalavu appeared in the High court today.
The state today said that they are not objecting to bail as they do not have any domestic relation with the deceased and are residing at different places.
The state filed the information today and the three are now facing a lesser charge each of manslaughter.
The matter has been adjourned to 30th of November
The alleged incident occurred on the 3rd of October at the Nausori Bus stand.
It is alleged that the three unlawfully assaulted Subhash Chand in Nausori.
