Three charged over security guard’s death

Three men will appear in the Nausori Magistrates Court today for alleged murder.

Two of the accused, a 45-year-old and a 28-year-old are farmers from Naitasiri while the third is a 25-year-old unemployed man from Kinoya in Nasinu.

It is alleged the three are responsible for the death of a 45-year-old security officer who was found unconscious along Brown Lane in Nausori Town on the night of 22nd January.

The third accused is also charged with theft and serious assault for allegedly resisting arrest by two officers from the Nausori Police Station.