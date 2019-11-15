Three charged for allegedly spreading false information

Three people will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court today for allegedly spreading false information on social media in relation to the COVID-19 situation in the country.

The three include a 36-year-old woman residing in Nadali, a 53-year-old woman from Muanikoso and a 32-year-old bank officer from Suva.

The trio are charged with one count of Malicious Act Contrary to Section 15 (a) of the Public Order Act of 1969.

It is alleged that their post created panic and fear among the general public.

Earlier this week, a 41-year-old man was remanded in custody for similar offence.