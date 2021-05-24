Three charged for allegedly attacking elderly woman

Three men will appear in the Nasinu Magistrates Court tomorrow charged with aggravated robbery.

They are alleged to have targeted a 65-year-old woman and her granddaughter in Caubati, Nasinu last week.

One of the accused, a 25-year old residing in Caubati had allegedly asked the victim for some root crops and followed her into her compound.

The other two suspects, aged 23 and 18 ran into the victim’s house when they saw her open the back door.

The three then threatened the victim and her granddaughter before fleeing with cash and assorted personal belongings worth more than $2,000.

The victim alerted neighbours and police arrived at the scene a few minutes after receiving the call.

Investigators managed to recover the victim’s phones and assorted items.