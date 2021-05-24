Third party in Freesoul Development case to file submission

The Suva High Court will hear an application for third-party intervention in the Freesoul Real Estate Development case next month.

A Woody Jack and Ratu Jovesa who own property on Malolo Island are seeking more than $1.2 million in compensation claiming the unauthorized development carried out by Freesoul Real Estate Development affected their access to the land.

The matter was called in the Suva High Court today.

Article continues after advertisement

The third party was not part of the trial however are now intervening to become a third party to the case.

The court informed the legal counsel that they do not have standing in matters in which Freesoul has not been charged.

The duo’s lawyer informed the court that their application is such that they can intervene at the sentencing.

The High Court Judge has ordered the counsel to file written submissions on their standing in the criminal case.

The company was charged with three counts of undertaking unauthorized development and failure to comply with a prohibition notice.

They had carried out work on the dry land at Wacia and Qelelawa on Malolo Island without an approved Environment Impact Assessment Report in 2017.

The Magistrates court had found the company guilty of two counts of undertaking the unauthorized development, however, they were found not guilty of the third count of failure to comply with a prohibition notice.

The matter has been adjourned to 27th January.