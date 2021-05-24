There will be no leniency warns Judge

Suva High Court Judge, Justice Salesi Temo has warned he will not show leniency towards burglary cases brought before him.

While presiding over a case this morning, Temo highlighted there is an increase in burglary, and suspect’s attitude is that they can just ransack innocent people’s homes whenever they feel like it.

He says many of these alleged commuters come to court and say they will represent themselves.

Article continues after advertisement

The two appearing before him were brothers and were allegedly in a burglary at a home in Namadi Heights in Suva earlier this year.

They appeared in Magistrate court two weeks ago before the case was transferred to the High Court.

The brothers told the court they will represent themselves and were seeking bail.

Temo denied bail and told them to prove their legal skills in 21-days if they want bail.