Solo Mara has case to answer

The Suva Magistrate Court has ruled that there is a case to answer in the matter involving former Fijian Ambassador and diplomat Solo Mara.

Mara was charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption with one count of disobedience of lawful order and one count of giving false information.

The Fijian Ambassador is alleged to have disobeyed a lawful search warrant issued by the Court by refusing to comply with the warrant and is further alleged to have given information, which he knew to be false to a FICAC investigator.

While delivering his ruling today, Chief Magistrate Usaia Ratuvili stated that after considering the evidence before the Court, there is a case sufficient to put the accused to his defence.

He further ruled that the State’s case, when taken at its highest can lead a reasonable tribunal to a conviction.

The trial happened in October whereby FICAC called three prosecution witnesses and tendered four exhibits as evidence.

The matter has been adjourned to 4th February 2021.