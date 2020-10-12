Pastor allegedly involved in malpractice complaint

The Suva High Court yesterday heard the Assembly of God Church had initially received a report of malpractice involving suspended pastor Waisake Tulavu and some of his followers.

A fourth prosecution witness highlighted this in Court as Tulavu faces three charges of rape of church members aged 22, 29, and 32 dating back to Nasinu in 2018.

The fourth witness is a senior church reverend who told the court the report of malpractice came out of Wainimala even before the 2018 allegations against Tulavu.

The witness says Tulavu was confronted when the allegation of rape surfaced and his preaching license was suspended.

The senior church pastor also told the court there are clear rules that male pastors are not to be alone with any female members of their church congregation at any time.

The previous witness testified she had gone to Tulavu’s place for healing but instead was touched inappropriately and was also threatened.

Tulavu then testified saying he strictly followed guidelines outlined in the bible when performing deliverance prayers.

When asked if he had touched his followers in any inappropriate way when performing deliverance, Tulavu says he only touched them on the head, legs, and other areas where required, but he refused to cite what ‘other areas’ he was referring to.

The case continues in the Suva High Court today.