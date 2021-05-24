Home

Court

Tentative trial date set for Radrodro

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
April 5, 2022 11:18 am
Opposition MP Salote Radrodro.

A new tentative trial date has been set for Opposition MP Salote Radrodro.

The trial was initially fixed for 30th April to 6th May, however the Judge today requested for trial to be moved further as there is a Judges workshop.

The new trial date for Radrodro has been set from 13th to 17th May.

Radrodro is also alleged to have obtained financial advantages in breach of the Parliamentary Remunerations Act of 2014.

Radrodro is alleged to have falsely stated that her permanent place of residence was in Namulomulo village, Nabouwalu, Bua and allegedly obtained $37,920.13 between August 2019 and April 2020.

 

