Ten charged for breaching protocol

Ten Vanuatu students will be appearing in the Suva Magistrates Court this morning for breaching the COVID-19 protocols.
The Public Health Protection notice was gazetted to allow for strong actions to be taken against those who breach the safety laws in place to fight COVID-19.
A special court session will be held this weekend for people who breach the measures in place.
