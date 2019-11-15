Teenager sentenced for rape and sexual assault

A 19-year-old man has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for rape and sexual assault.

The Labasa High Court heard the teenager committed the crime on the 10-year-old child in March at her home.

When the victim’s mother came to know about the incidents she reported the matter to the police.

Judge Justice Daniel Goundar while sentencing the teen said the aggravating factors are that the victim was vulnerable and her trust was breached by someone who she knew from the same settlement.

Both incidents occurred in her home in a span of two days.

Justice Goundar says despite the teenager’s mitigating factors and early guilty plea a prison sentence is inevitable.

The Judge says a young female child was sexually abused by a young but an adult male in her home and this kind of abuse is too prevalent in our community.

He says the purposes of sentence are to denounce the conduct of the offender and deter him and others.

The teenager has a non-parole sentence of seven years.