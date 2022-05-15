Teenager cops two-year sentence for robbery

A teenager who attacked and robbed a woman outside a pharmacy in Nasinu has been sentenced to two years and five months imprisonment.

The accused was convicted after he pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated robbery and one count of resisting arrest.

The court heard that the 19-year-old and two others stole a handbag containing $290, a mobile phone, perfume, and also a purse that had the woman’s government-issued medical cards, license, voter’s, and BSP cards.

In delivering the sentence, High Court judge Justice Justice Gihan Kulatunga said aggravated robbery like street mugging carried out by the teenager resorted to substantial violence and caused physical harm to a helpless lady in the circumstance.

He adds that he was of the view that this is not a fit matter to suspend the sentence and neither does he note any special circumstances to justify a suspension.

The man will be eligible for parole after serving one year and five months behind bars.