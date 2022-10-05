Teenager charged for kidnapping

[File Photo]

A 19-year-old residing at Mead Road, Nabua has been charged with one count of kidnapping and one count of grievous harm in relation to the alleged abduction case in Raiwai over the weekend.

He will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court today.

It is believed that the victim was walking home along Nairai Road at around 2am, when a car pulled up beside him.

FBC News understands that three men allegedly forced the victim into the car and took him to a house in Flagstaff, where he was allegedly assaulted.