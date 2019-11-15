Teenager accused of giving false information further remanded

A 19-year-old who allegedly claimed that she was drugged, abducted, tortured and sold for sex has been further remanded in custody by the Nausori Magistrates court.

Mereseini Bulivorovoro from Wailekutu Lami is charged with two counts of giving false information to a public officer.

It is alleged that she told the police that she was drugged and abducted late last month and found herself in a strange home in the Bau area.

Bulivorovoro claimed she saw other girls who were also taken forcefully by the same woman who gave her a beverage to consume in Vatuwaqa, Suva.

She reappeared in the Court this morning but her bail was refused.

She has indicated that she wants to engage a private lawyer.

The matter has been adjourned to 27th march for plea.