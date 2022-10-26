Teen sorry for her actions, denied bail

18-year-old Anaseini Mareta who allegedly falsified information that she was abducted by unknown men in Lautoka, told the Magistrate Court today that she was sorry.

Mareta made her first appearance today, charged with one count of giving false information to a public servant.

When asked why she should be given bail, the accused stated that she wanted to go back to her family.

She also apologized for her actions.

Despite the teenager showing remorse, she was denied bail by the Magistrate.

The Police prosecutor told the court that bail should not be granted because the matter is of public interest as her story made other women afraid.

They also stated that officers used up a lot of time and resources in trying to search for her.

The accused also came to court without a lawyer and was told to seek legal representation.

Mareta will reappear on the 9th of November.