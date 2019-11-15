Taveuni man on drug charges granted bail

The Suva High Court has granted bail to a man who was brought all the way from Taveuni for allegedly cultivating illicit drugs.

It is alleged that Leveni Uruca had 100kg marijuana in his possession.

His case was called in Suva today as the Labasa High Court was not sitting.

The court was also informed that Uruca was initially granted bail but because he had to be produced in Suva, his bail was revoked.

The Suva High Court Judge granted him bail on sureties from his employer who had travelled from Taveuni with the accused.

Both sureties are obliged to a bail bond of $5,000 each.

The case has been reverted back to Labasa and Uruca has been told to report to the Taveuni Police Station every Saturday.

He will take his plea on the 14th of next month.