Tampering of remand warrants: Magistrate George

[File Photo]

Acting Chief Magistrate Waleen George says some escorting officers are tampering with remand warrants.

Magistate George highlighted this while presiding over a drug-related case.

She says tampering has been happening and the court has taken a step ahead by ensuring the warrants are printed and not handwritten.

She told the accused in this case that his warrant had been prepared and asked the clerk to prepare a fresh production order.

The accused asked Magistrate Waleen if he could undergo a physical evaluation and this was granted.

Magistrate George told the man that if he continues to take drugs, it will affect his mental health.