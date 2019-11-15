Tailevu man jailed for raping partner

A 34-year-old Tailevu man has been sentenced to 14 years imprisonment for assaulting and raping his partner in July 2018.

On the day of the incident, the perpetrator had wanted intercourse but the victim refused as she was preparing food for their daughter’s birthday.

Later that night, he approached her in the bedroom, assaulted and raped her.

The court heard that the victim called out to her aunt for help, but she was too afraid of being assaulted because the man had a history of violence.

After the attack, the victim was stopped from going to the hospital because the perpetrator was afraid doctors would see her injuries.

Two days later when he left home, the woman reported the matter to police.

Medical records show she had a bruise on her forehead and swelling on her scalp.

The man also has 7 previous convictions, two of which are for sexual offences.

The court has issued a permanent Domestic Violence Restraining Order against the perpetrator who must serve 12 years before parole.