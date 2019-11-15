Home

Tabuya’s trial to begin in October

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
May 28, 2020 10:27 am
Lynda Tabuya [left].

Lynda Tabuya a member of a suspended political party has her trial date fixed this morning in the Suva Magistrates Court.

Tabuya is charged with one count of Malicious Act.

It is alleged that she posted on social media claiming that the government brought COVID-19 into the country.

The defense told the court all formalities are completed and the Magistrate has fixed a trial date from 12th to the 16th of October this year.

The pre-trial date is set for the 7th of next month.

