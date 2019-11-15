Home

Court

Tabuya produced in court

Maggie Boyle Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @MaggieFBCNews
March 30, 2020 12:12 pm
Lynda Tabuya [middle]

Opposition Member Lynda Tabuya has been produced this hour in the Suva Magistrate’s Court.

Under tight security at the Court premises and ensuring social distancing is adhered to, there was an initial decision to disallow media into the court proceedings.

The court clerk advised the awaiting media from five different organisations that only counsels for the accused and parties to the case would be allowed.

This decision was later changed and only 4 media organisations were then allowed in.

FBC News understands that Tabuya has been charged with a breach of the Public Order Act.

Tabuya has been detained in police custody since Friday.

Stay with us for more on this developing story.

