Tabuya, Lobendhan released on bail

Lynda Tabuya [left] with Dan Lobendhan

People’s Alliance deputy party leaders, Lynda Tabuya and Dan Lobendhan have been released on bail by the Anti-Corruption court.

A big crowd gathered outside the court in support of Tabuya and Lobendhan as the two appeared after being charged with prohibition in vote buying.

It is alleged that Tabuya tried to gain or influence vote for the 2022 General Election by soliciting $1000 to Rock the Vote Volleyball tournament in May this year.

On the alternative count of breach of campaign rule, it is alleged that she also induced the participants to vote for Lobendhan.

Lobendhan is also alleged to have offered $1000 prize money to the Rock the Vote Volleyball tournament during the campaign period to gain or influence votes.

On the alternative count, he allegedly offered a monetary inducement to the participants.

The Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption counsel did not object to the bail.

The Suva Magistrate has released both of them on bail in the sum of $750.

The two have also been ordered to surrender their travel documents in the next 24 hours and a stop departure has been issued against them.

They have been ordered not to re-offend and to report to their nearest police station at the end of each month.

The matter has been adjourned to 10th February and will be called in the Nasinu Magistrates Court.