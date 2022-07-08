Suva lawyer fronts court for committal proceeding

Suva lawyer Richard Krishnan Naidu who is facing committal proceedings brought by Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum appeared in the Suva High Court this morning.

The committal proceedings were brought against Naidu in relation to a post which appeared on his Facebook page.

It is believed that Naidu had made comments about the judiciary after a recent case.

Naidu is being represented by Jon Apted, Peter Knight, Subhas Parshotam, Mele Rakai, Laurel Vaurasi, Suruj Sharma and Filimoni Vosorogo.

Apted asked the Court to allow for compliance of the High Court Rules as his client has to be served within eight clear days of the Notice of Motion being called.

The Court heard that Naidu had travelled to the west when the Attorney-General’s Lawyers had attempted to serve him, however he was served on the following day.

The Court then directed the motion be dated again and Naidu be served prior to 13th July when this matter will be next called for him to take his plea.

A number of people including People’s Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka, Deputy Leader, Manoa Kamikamica, National Federation Party Leader, Professor Biman Prasad, President Pio Tikoduadua, Vice President Lenora Qereqeretabua, General Secretary, Seini Nabou were also present in court today .