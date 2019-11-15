Suva high court orders accused to be medicated on time

The Suva High Court has ordered the remand centre to ensure that murder accused Fabiano Dakai receives his medication on time.

This as Defence lawyers in the case requested that Dakai be kept at the Saint Giles Hospital where he would receive proper attention for his medical condition.

Dakai is alleged to have murdered a 34-year-old security guard Timoci Dogai of Waidradra on February 4, 2019.

Article continues after advertisement

He is charged with one count of murder.

State lawyers has been given time till the 7th of April to decide on their next step with the Defence saying that the offense was committed by the accused while he was suffering from a mental illness.