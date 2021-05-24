Suspended radio personality appears in court

Suspended Communications Fiji Limited radio personality, Paula Nabuta appeared in the Suva High Court this morning for drug related charges.

Nabuta, Koji Kaitani, and Viliame Kanatabua were arrested on 28th September after a search led to the discovery of dried leaves wrapped in aluminum foils believed to be marijuana.

The prosecution was today told to file information and disclosures.

The suspended Viti FM host, Kaitani, and Kanatabua are charged with one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

Nabuta allegedly had in his possession 912 grams of marijuana and faces an additional count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

For the second count, it is alleged that Nabuta had 6342 grams of marijuana at his home.

The matter has been adjourned to 2nd November for mention.