Court

Suspended preacher sentenced

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
March 14, 2022 1:00 pm

A suspended Methodist Church lay preacher who hit a fellow colleague with an iron rod will spend 11 months behind bars.

Ilaisa Garia attacked Isimeli Cirimaitoga for eloping with his wife and was sentenced to a total of two and a half years imprisonment.

His remaining 18 months have been suspended for three years.

Article continues after advertisement

Garia was convicted of one count of indecent assault after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

While delivering his sentence at the Suva High Court today, Justice Thushara Kumarage highlighted the crime was carried out after careful pre-planning and under frightening circumstances.

He adds a weapon was used to commit the offence.

Justice Kumarage says the father of five is a first offender, the sole breadwinner of his family, and is also active in his church community.

He says a custodial sentence is befitting, considering the violent nature in which Garia committed the offence.

