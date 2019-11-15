Home

Suspended officers pleads not guilty, bail extended

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
June 3, 2020 12:35 pm
The two suspended police officers who are jointly charged with one count each of aggravated robbery pleaded not guilty to their charges.

The two appeared in the Suva High Court this morning.

It is alleged Karim Begg and Roneel Ravinesh Chand stole $500 from a Chinese national after approaching him on the Sigatoka Valley Road on March 24th.

It is also alleged they used force on the victim before stealing the money.

Bail has also been extended and the pre-trial date has been set for 3rd August.

