Suspended manager faces corruption charges

A suspended manager of Labasa Town Council was produced in Court yesterday for an alleged corrupt practice.

Shalendra Chand was charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption with one count of Obtaining a Financial Advantage.

It is alleged that he directed the assistant market manager to give him $100 from the Council Safe for his own personal use.

These were funds collected from market vendors.

FICAC State Counsel, Joseph Work informed the Court that first phase disclosures were served.

Resident Magistrate Cama Tuberi released the accused on bail and instructed him not to re-offend, interfere with witnesses or change his address.

The matter has been adjourned to 6th January next year.