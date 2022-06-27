Suspended doctor granted bail

Doctor Joji Vakadiwaiwai

A suspended doctor facing two counts of sexual assault has been granted bail by the Suva Magistrates Court today.

Doctor Joji Vakadiwaiwai appeared this afternoon to answer allegations of sexual assault.

Police prosecutor, Sitiveni Baleitaveuni says the complainant is a 28-year-old former medical intern at Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

Dr Vakadiwaiwai is charged with two counts of sexual assault.

It is alleged the offense took place on June 14th, 2020.

Resident Magistrate Indula Ratnayake granted the accused a personal non-cash bond of $2000.

Baleitaveuni objected to bail, citing that the offense is serious in nature and the accused might interfere with the state witness.

He added that reports of a similar nature had been lodged at various stations against the accused.

In response, defense lawyer, Tanya Waqanika said her client had another case pending and had agreed to the strict bail conditions for that case.

She said her client is suspended and therefore would not be able to interfere with the witness.

The case will be called for mention on August 15th.