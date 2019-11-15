Suspected murderer guilty plea to be reconsidered 

The man who allegedly slit his wife’s throat in Kinoya, Nasinu late last year has pleaded guilty in the Suva High Court this morning for a charge of murder.

The High Court Judge, however, did not accept the plea and has insisted that the accused Fatai Peni undergo psychological evaluation before he is given another plea on the next hearing date.

It is alleged that Peni killed his 47-year-old wife in December last year following a heated argument between the couple.

Article continues after advertisement

When questioned if he had discussed with his lawyer the plea he gave today, Peni says he had only met his lawyer outside court this morning.

The Judge then said that Peni will be given time to discuss his plea with his lawyer.

Peni’s request for bail has been denied and the next hearing date has been set for the 17th of next month.