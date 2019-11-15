Suspect told to produce medical certificate

A man who was arrested for alleged drug possession has been told to produce a medical certificate.

This is after claiming he was assaulted by police while in custody over the weekend.

Semi Waqavonovono appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court yesterday represented by Legal Aid.

He was taken into custody after Raiwaqa Police searched him and allegedly found marijuana in his possession.

He is charged with one count of unlawful possession of Illicit drugs.

Waqavonovono’s lawyer alleges his client was beaten by three officers using electric wire while being taken to the Samabula Police Station where he spent the night on Sunday.

In response, the judge ordered the medical examination.

Waqavonovono was granted bail and will re-appear in court on the 12th of March.