Surety bails out on alleged murderer

Sairusi Ceinaturaga Senilawalawa

The man accused of the murder of a toddler last month in Cunningham, Nasinu, was not in court this morning as one of his sureties bailed out on him.

The lawyer from Legal Aid who is representing Sairusi Ceinaturaga Senilawalawa revealed in court what had transpired.

Ceinaturaga remains in the remand center.

He is charged with one count of murder, one count of assault causing actual bodily harm, and one count of act intended to cause grievous harm.

It is alleged that Ceinaturaga hit the child with an aluminum cooking spoon, then hit the child’s head on a wall before throwing him onto a mattress.

It is also alleged that the accused slapped the deceased child’s three-year-old brother and bit him in the face.

Ceinaturaga also allegedly assaulted his de facto partner, the mother of the two children.

Police had earlier confirmed that medical officials alerted Totogo Police of the case after the child was pronounced dead at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

The matter was referred to police as the victim had visible injuries allegedly due to an assault.

Police had also said that the investigation revealed that the accused had also assaulted the victim’s three-year-old brother, who was found in the home with visible injuries.

The matter will be called again on the 18th of this month.