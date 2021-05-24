Home

Court

Supermarket head cashier bailed

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
March 21, 2022 4:44 pm
Archal Arishma Chand.

The former head cashier of a major supermarket chain accused of stealing $456,000 has been bailed.

Archal Arishma Chand is accused of stealing $456,000 between 2011 and 2018.

She has been bailed for a sum of $15,000.

Article continues after advertisement

While the charges were not read out in court today, the prosecution objected to bail, stating that there was a large amount of money stolen.

However, the Court stated that Chand has been cooperating well with police since the start of the investigations two years ago and therefore see no reason why she shouldn’t be granted bail.

The case has been adjourned to April 1st for mention and for the confirmation of Chand’s defense counsel.

 

