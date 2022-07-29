Submissions filed in former CEO’s appeal matter

Suva Court. [File Photo]

A former chief executive of a prominent company appeared in the Suva High Court for an appeal matter this morning.

The former CEO who was found guilty of sexual assault by the Suva Magistrates’ Court last year is appealing against his conviction.

His lawyer informed the court that they had filed and served their submission.

The High Court was also handed the written transcript of the video recording of the proceedings conducted in the Suva Magistrates’ Court.

The matter has been adjourned to August 23rd.