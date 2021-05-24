Student appears in court for alleged murder

A student who allegedly murdered a 60-year-old taxi driver last month has been remanded in custody by the Nausori Magistrates court.

18-year-old Noeli Tamanikaisawa appeared in court today charged with one count of murder, one count of robbery, and three counts of theft.

He chose to be represented by legal aid.

Article continues after advertisement

60-year-old taxi driver, Satya Pillay who resided in Korociriciri, Nausori was reported missing by his family members last month after he failed to return home from work.

A day later the victim’s vehicle was found abandoned along Qiolevu Road in Sawani, Naitasiri and his body was discovered a few metres away.

Investigators also recovered items allegedly stolen from the victim.

Tamanikaisawa will re-appear in court on 19th October.