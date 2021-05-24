Home

Stop departure order against financial executive

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
June 28, 2021 1:24 pm

A stop departure order has been issued against the Executive Director of Oceania Hospitals Pte Ltd.

Pramesh Sharma appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court in the last hour charged with 12 counts of indecently annoying a person under Section 213 of the Crimes Act.

Each count represents one alleged Viber message sent to the complainant.

Article continues after advertisement

It is alleged that the messages were sent to a former employee between 2018 and 2019.

Sharma has been granted bail with a bond of $2,000 and two sureties.

The file has been transferred to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to consolidate charges.

The accused is represented by Filimoni Vosarogo.

The case will be called for mention on August 9th.

